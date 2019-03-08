|
|
|
HITCHCOCK, Barry Coleridge. Passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on 7 March 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Aged 74 years. Dearly beloved husband of Marilyn for 39 years. Loved father and father in law of Chris and Kate; Andy and Andrea; Lisa and Ben. Cherished Poppa and Granddad of Harry, Amelia, Toby and Ollie; Amelia, Lana and Dillon; and Lisa's imminent new baby. Only son of the late Henry and Madge and loved brother of Ngaire and their families. "We will forever miss your wonderful knowledge and conversation." A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 13 March at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John Ambulance maybe left at the chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
