Barry Alan FRASER

Barry Alan FRASER Notice
FRASER, Barry Alan. Passed away unexpectedly on the 25th March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Liz, adored father of Angela, Alana, Leta and Conan, and father in law of Samuel and Christian. You will be dearly missed by your adored 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and extended family. A family service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 29th March at 5:00pm. A funeral service will be held the following day Saturday 30th March at St. Pauls Catholic Church, 162 Waimumu Road in Massey at 12:00 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
