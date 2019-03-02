|
|
|
MATENGA, Barney. Passed away peacefully at Althorp Resthome surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Carol for 55 years. Adored father of Adele and Grant. "Forever in our hearts, will never be forgotten." A special thanks to all of the wonderful staff at Cantabria Resthome for the love and care given to Barney. The service to celebrate Barney's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 5th March at 11am followed by private burial. All messages to Matenga Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
