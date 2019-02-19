SUTTON, Barbara (nee Hay). Wife of the late Michael Sutton, much loved and admired, ageless, stylish with a sharp eye and interested in all. 'Bub' died 28th January 2019 at 95 after a cancer diagnosis, much to her annoyance, having lasted quite a bit longer than she was supposed to. A doctor's daughter born in Rotorua, she married an Englishman in the Royal Navy and lived mostly in her beloved London for almost fifty years, the last fifteen travelling between Chelsea and Taupo pursuing the perpetual summer before finally coming home to roost in Auckland at 92. An ardent writer to the 'letters' section of the Herald, she had more than a few of her thoughts printed on various topics. Some of her passions included writing and collecting lithographs of the Pacific explorations of Dumont D'Urville. She is survived by her daughter Sally Craven who has been staying with her in Auckland, and her son-in-law Matt Craven and grandchildren Nick and Josie as well as her sister Joan Herman and niece Susan Herman. She did not want a funeral, so any donations to Mercy Hospice who were so wonderful are welcomed. Communications to 8/10 Gerard Way, St. Johns, Auckland 1072. or ph 020 412 11082







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019