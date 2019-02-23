|
|
|
VAILE, Barbara Stuart (nee Gow). Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Wednesday, 20th February 2019. aged 95 years. Adored wife of the late Robert (Bob), treasured Mother and Mother in law of Malcolm and Heather, Denise (deceased), Allison and Bruce. Much loved Grandmere of her 9 grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Camellia Rest Home, Te Awamutu and Trevellyn Hospital, Hamilton for the wonderful love and care shown to Barbara. A Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 1st March 2019 at 2:30 pm followed by private a cremation. All communications please to the Vaile family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
