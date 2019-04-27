|
|
|
HOLMES, Barbara Noeleen (nee Flanagan). Passed away peacefully in Cambridge (formerly of Drury) on Wednesday April 24, 2019: aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of James (Jim) for the past sixty six years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Josephine Flanagan (Drury), Robert and Margaret Flanagan (Waiau Pa), Maurice and Belinda (Westport). Much loved aunty to the extended Holmes and Davidson families. A service for Barbara will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel. 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Thursday 2nd of May at 11:30am, followed by the interment at Drury Cemetery, (Great South Road). All communications to Fountains C/- PO Box 72 341, Papakura.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More