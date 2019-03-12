Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MANTERFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mary (Severn) MANTERFIELD

Notice Condolences

Barbara Mary (Severn) MANTERFIELD Notice
MANTERFIELD, Barbara Mary (nee Severn). Queen Alexandra's Royal Naval Nursing Service WWII Peacefully on 9th March 2019, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Frances and Colin. Much loved Baabaa of Anthony. Special thanks to friends, family and the Staff at Selwyn Village for their loving care. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at The Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, Target Street, Pt Chevalier on Thursday 14 March at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.