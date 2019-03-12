|
|
|
MANTERFIELD, Barbara Mary (nee Severn). Queen Alexandra's Royal Naval Nursing Service WWII Peacefully on 9th March 2019, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Frances and Colin. Much loved Baabaa of Anthony. Special thanks to friends, family and the Staff at Selwyn Village for their loving care. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at The Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, Target Street, Pt Chevalier on Thursday 14 March at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More