BULL, Barbara Kentish. NZWAAC Service No. 810215 8 November 1924 - 3 March 2019 In her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Lin. Devoted and dearly loved mother of Peter (dec'd). Much loved Mum of Chris & Ron Burgess and Geoff Bull. Loved Granny of 8 and great granny of 15. A funeral for Barbara will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 6 March, 2019 at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Rd, Matangi. All communications to the Bull family, c/- PELLOWS, PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247. A life well lived
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
