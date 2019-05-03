|
|
|
HOUGHTON, Barbara Jessie. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30 April 2019, aged 78 years. Loved wife of Colin for 55 years. Fun loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Bernie, Sandra and Steve, Ann and Steve, and Kelly and Dean. Adored Nana to Ryan, Rose, Elise, James, Zak and Jacob. Much loved sister to Peter, Graham and Jillene. Cherished daughter of the late Charles and Jean. A celebration for Barbara will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 6 May at 10am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 3, 2019
