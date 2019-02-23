Home

Barbara Jean MACKIE Notice
MACKIE, Barbara Jean. Barbara left us peacefully on Thursday 21 February 2019. Loved Mum and fabulous mother-in-law of Fiona (Fo) and John, Callum (Mac), and Trina (Pin) and Mark; cherished Grandma of Rory, Taasha and Hannah; and special Aunty to so many. Instead of flowers, you might like to make a donation to Harbour Hospice North Shore, PO Box 331129, Takapuna. At Babs' request, please wear bright colours to a celebration of her life at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Saturday 2 March 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
