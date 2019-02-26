Home

Barbara Ivy HILL

HILL, Barbara Ivy. (previously of Te Atatu North) Passed away peacefully at home, her favourite chair, Sunday 24 February 2019. Loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Linley and loved Grandma to Ryan and Alice. Also loved sister to the late Joyce, the late James and Goef. A service for Barbara will be held 2.00pm, Thursday 28 February, at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. All communications c/- P.O Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
