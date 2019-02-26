|
|
|
HILL, Barbara Ivy. (previously of Te Atatu North) Passed away peacefully at home, her favourite chair, Sunday 24 February 2019. Loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Linley and loved Grandma to Ryan and Alice. Also loved sister to the late Joyce, the late James and Goef. A service for Barbara will be held 2.00pm, Thursday 28 February, at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. All communications c/- P.O Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More