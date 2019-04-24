Home

Barbara Isabel (Robson) WYLIE

WYLIE, Barbara Isabel (nee Robson). On 22 April 2019 peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Judith and Grant Lander, Neil and Jeanne- Marie, Peter and Shay-Lee. Loved Nana of Anthony and Kirsty, Jennifer and Scott, Graeme and Melanie; David and Rachel, Lauren and Ben, Scott and Tessa; Troy and Lachlan. Loved great grandmother of Mikayla and Isla. A service for Barbara will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 27 April 2019 at 3pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Wylie family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
