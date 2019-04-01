Home

ARMSTRONG, Barbara Helen. (Formerly of Manganui). Passed away peacefully on Friday 29 March 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mother and mother in law of Katherine and David Clifford, John, Nicola and Conal Dempsey, Phillip and Kate and Reg. Treasured and adored Nana and Great Grandmother. Loved sister of Marie and the late Peter, and sister in law of Val, Rosemary and Warren, Helen and the late John. Messages to the Armstrong family may be sent c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North or online tribute via www.beauchamp.co.nz. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Barbara to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North tomorrow Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
