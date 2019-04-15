|
|
|
GRIFFIN, Barbara Glendys Marie (nee Sidaway) Steadfast wife of the late Eddie, loved mother of Matthew and the late Julie- Ann, treasured granny of Amber. Your warm caring nature and dedication to your family and friend's will always be remembered. May the lord bless you and keep you. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Schnapper Rock, Auckland on Thursday 18 April at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
