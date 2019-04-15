Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Glendys Marie (Sidaway) GRIFFIN

Notice Condolences

Barbara Glendys Marie (Sidaway) GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN, Barbara Glendys Marie (nee Sidaway) Steadfast wife of the late Eddie, loved mother of Matthew and the late Julie- Ann, treasured granny of Amber. Your warm caring nature and dedication to your family and friend's will always be remembered. May the lord bless you and keep you. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Schnapper Rock, Auckland on Thursday 18 April at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.