JOHNSON, Barbara Ann. Peacefully on 15 March, 2019 at Bribie Island, with her family by her side. Aged 87 years. Loved and adored wife of the late Jack (1997), precious Mum of Lynne and Grant, Kay and Ross, Steve and Eileen, the late Michael and David (1959), Larry and Janeen, Mary-Anne and Peter, Tony and Paul, loved Nana of 16 and Great- Gran of 29. So very dearly loved and never forgotten. Requiem Mass to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Port Road, Whangamata on Friday April 5th at 11.30am followed by interment in the Whangamata Cemetery. Commuications to the Johnson family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
