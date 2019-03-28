Home

Balvantray Chhima PATEL

Balvantray Chhima PATEL Notice
PATEL, Balvantray Chhima. Passed away peacefully on 25th March 2019, aged 81 years. Husband of Shantaben, father to Abhilash, Saujanya and Prashant, father-in-law of Nelam, bhai (brother) to Laxmiben and the late Jamuben, mama (uncle) to Bharti, Jitendra, Daksha, and Dipika; Urvashi, Vijay, and Parimal. You were very much loved, treasured and will be missed by all of us, and many more. May you rest in peace. A service will be held this Friday, the 29th March 2019, 11:00am at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
