PATEL, Balvantray Chhima. Passed away peacefully on 25th March 2019, aged 81 years. Husband of Shantaben, father to Abhilash, Saujanya and Prashant, father-in-law of Nelam, bhai (brother) to Laxmiben and the late Jamuben, mama (uncle) to Bharti, Jitendra, Daksha, and Dipika; Urvashi, Vijay, and Parimal. You were very much loved, treasured and will be missed by all of us, and many more. May you rest in peace. A service will be held this Friday, the 29th March 2019, 11:00am at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
