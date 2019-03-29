Home

MANN, Audrey. Passed away peacefully on the 27th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrence, mother to Gordon and Louise, mother in law to Lorraine.; grandmother to 7, and great grandmother to 13. We would like to thank the staff at The Orchards Care Home for their care and support of our mum. A funeral service will be held at St. Peters Anglican Church, 11 Killarney Street, Takapuna on Tuesday 2nd April at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
