MELVILLE, Audrey Jean. On 21st April, 2019 passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Arnie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gaylene (deceased) and John, Susan and Peter, Dawn and Peter, Peter and Jennie, loved Nana of 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. We will miss you, but never forget you. Privately cremated. A memorial service for Audrey will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 26th April, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. All communications to the Melville family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
