Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Audrey Jean MELVILLE

Notice Condolences

Audrey Jean MELVILLE Notice
MELVILLE, Audrey Jean. On 21st April, 2019 passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Arnie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gaylene (deceased) and John, Susan and Peter, Dawn and Peter, Peter and Jennie, loved Nana of 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. We will miss you, but never forget you. Privately cremated. A memorial service for Audrey will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 26th April, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. All communications to the Melville family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
