DYE, Audrey Jean. Passed away peacefully on 27th March 2019. Age 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Murray for 71 years. Darling mother and mother-in-law of Valerie and Brendan, Geoff and Kathryn, Jennie and Greg, Lynda and partner Chris. Beloved Nana of Charlotte, Jonathan, Hannah, Jessica, Joshua, Matthew, Melanie and Daniel. Much loved Grand Nana of Isabella, Ava, Flynn, Nicholas, Leo, Emerson, Phoebe and Caetano. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring and professional staff at Logan Campbell Retirement Village. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at St Martins at St Chads Anglican Church, 681 Sandringham Road, Auckland on Tuesday 2nd April at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Federation of NZ Ostomy Societies Inc, 4A Elcoat Avenue, Henderson, Auckland 0612 would be welcome. Audrey made the world a better place. All communications to Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera 1050.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
