Audrey Florence OSBORNE

OSBORNE, Audrey Florence. Passed away on April 4, 2019 at Waitakere Hospital after a short illness, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Ted, much loved mother of Sue and Alan, cherished nana of Tessa. A service to celebrate Audrey's Life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday April 10 at 10.30 am, followed by interment at Kumeu Cemetery. Thanks to all the staff of the Muriwai Ward, Waitakere Hospital for the outstanding care extended to Audrey.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
