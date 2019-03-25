Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
LOCKWOOD, Audrey Evelyn. Born September 23, 1929. Passed away on March 22, 2019. Following a full, independent life and a short stay at Auckland hospital, mum passed away peacefully on Friday. Loved wife of Eric, mentor and Mother of Martin, Christine, Steve and Derek and Mother-in-Law of Alan, Louise and Simone, Nana to Rachel, Luke, Jake, Libby, Luella and Elise, Grandma to wonder-dog Ottis and great Grandmother of Annie, Faye and Rachel's latest bump. We will miss you mum, God speed. Audrey's funeral will be held at the All Saints Ponsonby Church, 284 Ponsonby Road, Auckland on Wednesday, March 27 at 1.30PM.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
