Audrey Eveline AKER

Audrey Eveline AKER Notice
AKER, Audrey Eveline. Passed away peacefully on the 4th of March 2019; aged 99 years. Wife of the late Randall Aker, and beloved mother to John. Grandmother to Nicholas and Brittany, and great grandmother to Saskia. Much loved by Colette and Steve. A Service for mum will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, Cnr Wood and Elliot Sts, Papakura on Friday the 8th of March at 11:00am. All communication to Fountains: 09-2982957



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
