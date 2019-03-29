|
TURNER, Audrey Ellen (nee Brady). Passed away on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku. Beloved wife of the late Ray, dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anne and Bruce, Sheryl and Keith, and Warwick. Cherished Nana of Jay and Fiona, Sharne and Drew, Courtney and Brodie, Alex and Caitlin, Great Nana to our Miller Ray. "Rest peacefully Mum in the arms of the Angels". A service for Audrey will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 3rd April, at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Mauku Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
