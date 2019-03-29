Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Ellen (Brady) TURNER

Notice Condolences

Audrey Ellen (Brady) TURNER Notice
TURNER, Audrey Ellen (nee Brady). Passed away on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku. Beloved wife of the late Ray, dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anne and Bruce, Sheryl and Keith, and Warwick. Cherished Nana of Jay and Fiona, Sharne and Drew, Courtney and Brodie, Alex and Caitlin, Great Nana to our Miller Ray. "Rest peacefully Mum in the arms of the Angels". A service for Audrey will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 3rd April, at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Mauku Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.