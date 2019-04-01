|
|
|
EVANS, Audrey Eileen (Audrey) (nee Cooke). Born April 8, 1926. Passed away March 30, 2019. Audrey died peacefully at home surrounded by family. With her beloved husband, Derek, they made a new home in NZ in 1951 and she lived in Paeroa, Murupara, Rotorua, Ponsonby and Matakana. She is survived by her seven children: Mary, Marina, Bronwen, Ngaire, Cathy, David and Paul, and their supportive spouses; 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Please help to celebrate her life Wednesday April 3rd at Heron's Flight Matakana at 1 pm. Contact [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More