Audrey Eileen (nee Cooke) (Audrey) EVANS

Audrey Eileen (nee Cooke) (Audrey) EVANS Notice
EVANS, Audrey Eileen (Audrey) (nee Cooke). Born April 8, 1926. Passed away March 30, 2019. Audrey died peacefully at home surrounded by family. With her beloved husband, Derek, they made a new home in NZ in 1951 and she lived in Paeroa, Murupara, Rotorua, Ponsonby and Matakana. She is survived by her seven children: Mary, Marina, Bronwen, Ngaire, Cathy, David and Paul, and their supportive spouses; 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Please help to celebrate her life Wednesday April 3rd at Heron's Flight Matakana at 1 pm. Contact [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
