WALTON, Audrey Annette. Peacefully on 25 March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loved mother of John and Lynette. Mother-in-law of Barbara. Extra special grandma of Jarrod, Scott, Andrew, Jen and partners Rebecca and Nick. Great grandma of Jamie, Sam, Cory, Brady and Lucy. "Her guidance and love will be sorely missed by everyone" A service for Audrey will be held at St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, 97 Onewa Road, Northcote on Friday 29 March at 2pm followed by private cremation. The family wish to thank the nurses and staff at Northbridge Hospital for their loving care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
