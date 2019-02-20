Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey ANNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aubrey ANNETT

Notice Condolences

Aubrey ANNETT Notice
ANNETT, Aubrey. Born January 26, 1931. Passed away on February 15, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Resthome on Friday 15th February, aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Lottie. Loved brother of Audrey, the late Stan and Gerald. Much loved by all his nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many loving memories for us all. In accordance with Aubrey's wishes a Cremation has taken place.Thank you Elmwood Resthome Village Manurewa for your care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.