ANNETT, Aubrey. Born January 26, 1931. Passed away on February 15, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Resthome on Friday 15th February, aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Lottie. Loved brother of Audrey, the late Stan and Gerald. Much loved by all his nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many loving memories for us all. In accordance with Aubrey's wishes a Cremation has taken place.Thank you Elmwood Resthome Village Manurewa for your care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
