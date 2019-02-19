|
EALES, Athol Leslie. 1928 - 2019. On Friday 15th February 2019. Dearly loved and loving husband of Louisa for 60 years. Loved and treasured father and father in law to Judy and Russell Davidson; Stanley and Krystina; Heidi and grandsons Phoenix and Oliver; Kim and Craig Howell and grandsons Nicholas and Finn. "Forever With Us". A private service for Athol has been held. Communications please to the Eales Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
