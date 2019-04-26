|
EMERY, Atareta Hiria (Addie) (nee Parker). 18 February 1934 - 24 April 2019 Aged 85 Beloved wife of the late Manga. Very much-loved mother of Johnny and Lou, Rama and Billy, Patricia and Dave, Vicki and Neville, Graham and Annie. Much loved nan, grandnan to all her grandchildren. A service for Addie will be held at 111 Bays Road, Orere Point on Monday, 29th April 2019 at 11am followed by burial at Papakura South Cemetery, Gatland Road. All communications to P.O Box 40, Awanui. "Weep that she has gone, smile that she has been"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
