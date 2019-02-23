Home

Asterio Calizo FAILANO

Asterio Calizo FAILANO Notice
FAILANO, Asterio Calizo. Aged 56 Years Passed away suddenly. Much loved husband of Bernadette. Loved Father of Julie, Gloria, Abigail and Ashley. Brother of Arnold, Marcela and Mila (NZ) Henry, Charles and Elsie (Philippines) " For Thou art with me, Thy Rod and Thy Staff Thy Comfort Me" A viewing will be held for Asterio for the day, 5 Raumanga Heights Drive, Raumanga, on Sunday the 24th February from 10 am onwards. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday the 27th February 2019 held at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Moody Ave & Kamo Road, commencing at 11 am followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. All Communications to C/- Po Box 5116, Whangarei "Failano Family"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
