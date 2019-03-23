Home

Arthur Stanley CRAWFORD

Arthur Stanley CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD, Arthur Stanley. On 21 March 2019, passed away peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Mysie. Much loved father and father in law of Roy and Irene, and Louisa. Loved grandad of Nicholas, Shannon and Cody. Thanks to all the Staff at Kimihia Resthome for their wonderful care. A Service for Arthur will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Wednesday 27 March at 1pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Crawford Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
