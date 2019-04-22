|
CHINNERY, Arthur John Leonard. Passed away on 18th April 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Pervenche (Jacquie). Je t'aime. Je taimerai toujours. S.W.A.L.K. Loved and admired dad of Paul and Tunde, Louise and Phil and loving grandad to Rachel, Jay and Lilla. The old soldier laid to rest safe in the arms of Jesus. Our thanks to the caring staff at Selwyn Heights Rest Home and hospital where dad spent his last years. Arthur's funeral will be held in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Selwyn Heights, 42 Herd Road, Hillsborough at 2pm on Tuesday 23rd April. In lieu of flowers donations to St John www.stjohn.org.nz/ Support-us/donate/ heartofgoldannualappeal2019 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
