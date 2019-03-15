|
PARRY, Arthur James. Passed away suddenly on March 12, 2019, aged 76. Loving husband of the late Carol, loved father and father-in-law of Jason and Sarah, Rob and Gaylene and the late Levina. Cherished grandfather of Ricky, Renae, Aleisha, Liam, Jacqui, Jarvis, Logan and Cole. We will always love you and never forget your wicked sense of humour and caring soul. Rest in peace with Mum, love you. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held on Saturday 16 March, 1pm at the Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Ave, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
