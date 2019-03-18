|
|
|
WILSON, Arthur Ernest. Passed away peacefully in North Shore Hospital on Saturday 16th March 2019; aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Father and father-in-law of Brian and Fiona, Mervyn and Sandra and Gayle and Mike. Grandad to Charles, Clara, Sam (and Dave her husband), Ashton, Kelly and Toni. And Great Grandfather to 3 month old Lily. We were all proud to be your family and we know you were proud of all of us. You will be greatly missed and in our hearts always. In accordance with Arthur's wishes a private immediate family cremation will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More