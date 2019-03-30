|
RALPH-SMITH, Arthur Donald (Don). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27 March 2019 at Wattle Downs Care Home, of Beachlands in his 79th year. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Terry, Allison and Shane, Janette and Lance, Deanna and Tony. Beloved Papa to Cameron, Joshua, Roma, Dominique, Ethan, Laura and Mariska. A service will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, Wellington Street, Papakura on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 11.00am prior to burial at the Papakura South Cemetery, Gatland Road, Drury. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
