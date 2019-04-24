Home

Arthur Donald (Don) GRAY

GRAY, Arthur Donald (Don). Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family beside him on 18th April 2019, aged 83 years. Much adored husband of Melva for 61 years. Cherished father and father-in law of Steve, Karen and Paul, Tracey and Steve. Treasured Poppa-Don to grandchildren Jayde, Brooke, Zac, Mikayla, Hannah, Josh, Rebekah, and Sam, and two great grandchildren Ari and Eva. Loved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. The family sincerely thank Waipuna Hospice for their amazing support to help us through this time. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Monday 29th April 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated. All correspondence to Gray family C/- Hope Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
