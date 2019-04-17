Home

MAGINLEY, Arthur Claude. Korean Veteran, Lifetime Member of Henderson RSA. Born 12 May 1929. Passed away at North Shore Hospital on 5 April 2019. Loved husband of Colleen. Loved father of Lorraine, Jacqueline, Francie and Patrick and father-in-law of Charlie, the late Brian, John and Jan. Loved Grandfather of Kylie, Michael, Jodie, Brian, Brylie, Jade, Kristopher and Lauren and all his great-grandchildren. Deeply loved and will be sadly missed. Forever in our hearts. In accordance with Arthur's wishes a private cremation was held on 8 April 2019.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
