Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Arthur Charles RICHARDSON

Arthur Charles RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Arthur Charles. Peacefully on Wednesday, 27 February 2019, at Cantabria Rest Home, Rotorua, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Gloria. Precious father of Claire, Roselea, Judy, Kay, Jim, and their partners. Wonderful Pop to all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Finally used up his 9th life. Special thanks to his beloved Cantabria family and Dr Robyn Parker. A service to celebrate Arthur's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, Rotorua Saturday, 2 March at 2 PM. Thereafter private cremation. Messages c/o Po Box 926 Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
