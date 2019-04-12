Home

Arthur Alexander MAICH Notice
MAICH, Arthur Alexander. on 8th April 2019, peacefully at Dargaville Hospital; aged 78 years. Loved husband of the late Maureen, father of Sandra and Peter, Jude and Doug; Poppa of Jared, Lisa, and Marlena; brother of Brian; companion of Heather. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at The Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville on Monday 15th April 2019 at 1 pm, followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dargaville Museum gratefully received.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
