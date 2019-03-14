|
|
|
BARRACK, Arthenia Rayner. Died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday 12 March 2019. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Beverly and Peter, Lorraine and Marius, Julie, Mark, Debbie, Cheree and Glenn. Nana, great Nana and great great Nana to many. A service will be held on Monday 18 March at 10.30am at St Matthews in the City, 187 Federal Street, Central City. Followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery. The Natural Funeral Company Ph 021-234-5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More