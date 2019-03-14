Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Natural Funeral Company
120 New North Road
Eden Terrace, Auckland
09-361 6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthenia BARRACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthenia Rayner BARRACK

Notice Condolences

Arthenia Rayner BARRACK Notice
BARRACK, Arthenia Rayner. Died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday 12 March 2019. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Beverly and Peter, Lorraine and Marius, Julie, Mark, Debbie, Cheree and Glenn. Nana, great Nana and great great Nana to many. A service will be held on Monday 18 March at 10.30am at St Matthews in the City, 187 Federal Street, Central City. Followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery. The Natural Funeral Company Ph 021-234-5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.