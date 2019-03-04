Home

Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Arawa Lorraine Evelyn (nee Bowden) (Boods) POWELL

Arawa Lorraine Evelyn (nee Bowden) (Boods) POWELL Notice
POWELL, Arawa Lorraine Evelyn (Boods) (nee Bowden). On Saturday 2nd March 2019, peacefully surrounded by family. Cherished wife of John for 54 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Maree and Harry, Tony and Tania, Vanessa, Melanie and Edward, Justine and Gareth. Loved nana of 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. "She will be missed, but we will treasure our memories always." Many thanks to the staff at Landsdowne Private Hospital for their loving care. The funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
