Antony Taylor DANIEL

Antony Taylor DANIEL Notice
DANIEL, Antony Taylor. On 1 May 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Devoted and loved husband of Christine and the best daddy to James and Maya. Loved son of David and Janet, elder brother of the late Stephen and Diane. Second son to Ian and Gill and loved brother-in-law of Richard and Jasmin. "A man of great integrity, kindness and wit." A celebration of Antony's life will be held in the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-Tai, Half Moon Bay on Tuesday 7 May at 11am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
