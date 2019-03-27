Home

ROSS, Antony Mark (Tony). Peaceful in the everlasting arms of his beloved Lord. Passed away on the 25th March 2019 at Aria Park. Most dearly loved husband of the late Shona. Wonderful father to Kathryn and Rupert. Much loved Grandfather of Jordan, Sam, Emily, Luke, Matthew, Bethany, Eli, Eden, and Isaac. Adored brother of Diane, Sheridan, and Carol. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 184 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga on Friday the 29th of March 2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
