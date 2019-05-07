Home

Rev. Anthony William (Tony) SUTTON

Rev. Anthony William (Tony) SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Rev. Anthony William (Tony). Died peacefully 5 May 2019, in Auckland, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Clare, father of Camilla, Roger, and Jeremy. Grandfather to Alex, Zoe, George, Harry, Jimmy, Noah, Isla, and Jude. Funeral Service to be held at St Luke's Church, 130 Remuera Rd, Auckland on Saturday 11 May 2019 at 2pm. All communications to the Sutton Family, c/- PO Box 25-731, St Heliers, Auckland 1740 .



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
