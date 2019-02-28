IRELAND, Anthony Sidney Paul (Tony). Passed away peacefully on 25 February 2019 at Auckland Hospital, in his 93rd year. Husband of Marilyn and ex- husband of the late Gwyn. Father and Father-in-law of Sue and Bill Hodge, AJ and Zana Ireland, and Peter and Gael Ireland. Grandfather of Anna, Lucy and Harriet Hodge and their partners. Great grandfather of Monte and Ellery. Stepfather and stepfather-in- law to Mary and Simon Harvey, and the late Philip Jerrat. Arpah to Reuben and William Harvey, Chester Jerrat, and Lila and Edie Lane. As per Tony's long held wish his body has been donated to the Medical School. Grateful thanks from the family to the staff at St Patrick's Home and Hospital for their care over the last 18 months and also to the staff of Ward 66, Auckland Hospital.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019