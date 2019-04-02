Home

Anthony Ridgeway MBCHB (Tony) COATES

Anthony Ridgeway MBCHB (Tony) COATES Notice
COATES, Anthony Ridgeway (Tony) MBCHB. On Saturday 30 March at Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Jude Graveson. Much loved dad of Jackie and Tim. Loved Poppa of Tess and Ruth. Loving brother of Gill. Dear friend of Jan, Jero and Paul. In lieu of flowers donations to Neurological Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.neurological.org.nz A celebration of Tony's life will be held in the Central Park Drive Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Dive, Henderson on Friday at 1.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
