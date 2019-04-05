|
BARNES, Anthony Nicholas (Nin). Born January 26, 1976. Passed away on March 29, 2019. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anthony Nicholas Barnes. Much loved son of Barbara and Bill. Loved brother of Brian and Christiane, Gregory and Annalise (deceased), Peter and Danielle, Philip and Susan, Catherine (deceased), Daniel and Alyce. "Uncle Anthony" to all his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by us all. Anthony's funeral will be held at St Paul's College Chapel, 183 Richmond Rd Ponsonby Auckland at 12 noon on Monday 8th April 2019
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
