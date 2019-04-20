Home

Anthony Errol (Tony) DILLIMORE

Anthony Errol (Tony) DILLIMORE Notice
DILLIMORE, Anthony Errol (Tony). Passed away unexpectedly on 19 April 2019 at Tauranga Hospital. Best mate and loved husband of Val. Loved Father and father in law of Carlene and Bill, Robin and Andrew, and Baz. Much loved pops of Ngaire and John, Ross, Bradley, Brie, Seth, Koran, and Freya. A service for Tony will be held at the Waihi Beach RSA, Beach Road, Waihi Beach on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
