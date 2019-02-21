Home

Ante (Tonko) ROSANDICH

Ante (Tonko) ROSANDICH Notice
ROSANDICH, Ante (Tonko). On February 19th 2019 peacefully at Radius Rimu Park Rest Home, Whangarei; aged 72. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Anne. Loved and respected father and father in law of Ivanka and Mike, Michaela and Richie, Tonchi and Sue, Zivko and Mary and loved Dida to his cherished grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 12noon Saturday February 23rd 2019. Vigil service will be held at Tonko's home Friday February 22nd at 7pm. Pocivao u miru. Bozjem !.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
