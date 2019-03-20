Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annis HEWITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annis Edna (Pettit) HEWITT

Notice Condolences

Annis Edna (Pettit) HEWITT Notice
HEWITT, Annis Edna (nee Pettit). Born January 16, 1931. Passed away on March 16, 2019 after a very long illness at Beach Haven Hospital. Cherished mother of Linda, Ngaire, Raewyn, Murray and Kevin. Loved sister of Colin and Val, and daughter to Alfred (Dick) and Edna. Much loved wife of the late Joe and a treasured Gran and Great Gran. We all love you so much and are deeply sad to see you go, but we know you are now finally at peace. Thanks to the staff at Beach Haven hospital for your tender care of our Mum. A service will be held at H. Morris, Northcote at 1pm Friday 22 March, followed by cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.