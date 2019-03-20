|
HEWITT, Annis Edna (nee Pettit). Born January 16, 1931. Passed away on March 16, 2019 after a very long illness at Beach Haven Hospital. Cherished mother of Linda, Ngaire, Raewyn, Murray and Kevin. Loved sister of Colin and Val, and daughter to Alfred (Dick) and Edna. Much loved wife of the late Joe and a treasured Gran and Great Gran. We all love you so much and are deeply sad to see you go, but we know you are now finally at peace. Thanks to the staff at Beach Haven hospital for your tender care of our Mum. A service will be held at H. Morris, Northcote at 1pm Friday 22 March, followed by cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
