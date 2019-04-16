|
|
|
MCPHERSON, Annette Spencer (nee Mooney). 2nd January 1932 - 15th April 2019. Peacefully passed away at Aparangi Residential Care Unit, Te Kauwhata. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother and mother in law of Donnelle (Mary) and John, the late Peter, Susan and Robert, Helen, David, Michael, and Stephen and Sam. Loved grandma to Kaitlyn, Anna, Kelly; Petra, Joseph; Jonathan; and James, and great-grandmother to Aiden. The family wish to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Aparangi for all their wonderful care and love they showed to Mum over the last seven years. A service for Annette with be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon St, Pukekohe, on Thursday 18th April at 11am. Communications to Grahams Funeral Services 09 236 8919.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More